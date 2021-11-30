Strawberry picking season slowly starts in Central Florida

It’s that delicious time of year. No, not Christmas, but strawberry picking season.

Farms across Central Florida will soon be flooded with delicious strawberries that you can pick yourself.

One local farm has already opened a few days for picking.

Pappy’s Patch U-Pick Strawberries, located in Oviedo, opened its farm Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the first time of the season, according to its Facebook post. Farm officials said pick would last until 1 p.m. but as of 11:40 a.m., the farm’s Facebook page said that ripe berries were almost picked out.

Pappy’s said on Facebook it will be open again for picking on Friday.

At Pappy’s, you will pay $3.50 a pound. The farm takes cash, credit or Apple pay.

Good morning, Our opening day will be Tuesday, 11/30/2021. We will be open from 10:00-1:00. Please be patient with our... Posted by Pappy's Patch U-Pick Strawberries (Offical Page) on Monday, November 29, 2021

Oak Haven Farms & Winery is another local strawberry farm and located in Sorrento. The farm said on its Facebook page it would be opening in early December.

Southern Hill Farms in Clermont, known for its blueberry and peach fields, added strawberry u-pick last year. The farm says strawberry u-pick will likely start in late-December, and visitors should watch the farm’s Facebook page for updates.

Bekemeyer Family Farm is also offering u-pick strawberries at its Winter Garden location.

A Facebook post said the farm would be open Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Dec. 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bekemeyer farm also has citrus and sunflowers for picking.