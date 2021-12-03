13-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge in shooting near Carver Middle School, police say

Shots fire outside Carver Middle in Orlando as students released from school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two teens who attend a private Christian school in Orlando were arrested following a shooting near Carver Middle School, police announced on Friday.

A 13-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder and a 14-year-old stands accused of carrying a concealed firearm, Orlando police said. Both teens attend El Bethel Christian Academy, according to police.

According to the Orlando Police Department, no one was injured by the gunfire, which rang out during an off-campus incident around 4:05 p.m. in the 4500 block of Columbia Street.

Within minutes, three teens were detained after officers heard two gunshots and saw a crowd of children running, investigators said. Police previously said that an off-campus brawl took place but later discovered the commotion was caused by the gunshots.

Police did not release any details about the person the 13-year-old was targeting.

The third juvenile detained was released without charges.

The 13-year-old also faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school and carrying a concealed firearm.

Orlando police said they encourage “our community to always say something if they see something.”