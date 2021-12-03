Shots fired near Orlando middle school, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police said they responded to a shots fired call near an Orlando middle school on Thursday.

According to the department, the incident occurred at the 4500 block of Columbia Street.

The fight broke out near that location as students were being released from school, police said.

School resource officers in the area responded within minutes, detaining three individuals, a release shows.

According to officers, the person accused of firing the shots is possibly a high school student and the intended target may have been a middle school student.

Investigators said it is not confirmed if any of the individuals detained attended local schools.

No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.