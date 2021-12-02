Universal Orlando launches behind-the-scenes look at creation of Velocicoaster

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s the attraction thrill-seekers from around the country have been coming to Central Florida to experience.

The Jurassic World: Velocicoaster opened in June and within two months the theme park said it had surpassed more than 1 million riders.

On Thursday, Universal said fans can now get a look at what it took to bring this apex coaster to life in the new special, “The Making of Jurassic World Velocicoaster.” The 21-minute documentary is streaming exclusively on Peacock and narrated by TV personality Mario Lopez.

The coaster is built in the Jurassic Park themed-area of Islands of Adventure alongside the waterfront.

Universal Orlando Jurassic World: Velocicoaster (Universal Orlando)

While on board, riders dip and dive across 4,700 feet of track. The ride also features a series of high-speed launches, including one that blasts riders into a 155 foot top-hat element.

Since its opening in June, fans have described the ride as “unmatched,” “a beast of a coaster,” “relentless” and “hands down, the best coaster ever.”

News 6 producer Landon McReynolds and reporter Amanda Castro took a ride on the coaster just before its opening. See the video below.

“The special provides viewers with an intriguing glimpse into the three-year development of the apex predator of roller coasters – highlighting everything from its bold vision and immersive theming to the intense coaster maneuvers that continue to captivate riders,” Universal said in a news release. “They’ll also gain insight into what it took to create the ultimate thrill ride from Universal Creative’s award-winning visionary team - including Mark Woodbury, President of Universal Creative and Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts, Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, and project leads, Shelby Honea (Show Producer) and Greg Hall (Art Director) – along with Jurassic World filmmakers, Colin Trevorrow (Director) and Frank Marshall (Producer).”

Back in September, the thrill ride won “Best New Roller Coaster” in Amusement Today’s 2021 Golden Ticket Awards issue.

News 6 anchors Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin spoke with the ride’s art director, Greg Hall, in an episode for the podcast Florida’s Fourth Estate.

When Universal creates a new ride, is it a shot across the bow to rival Disney? The creator of the Velocicoaster says they're trying to creat ride that are a right of passage.

Click here to learn more about Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

