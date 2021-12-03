Thieves hit Titusville jewelry store, steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise

Video surveillance footage shows two thieves hitting a Titusville jewelry store around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville are searching for two thieves following a robbery at a Titusville jewelry store Wednesday morning.

Stephen’s Jewelers, located in the Garden Street Plaza off I-95, experienced the break-in around 3:40 a.m., officials said.

According to surveillance video, two masked and gloved suspects wearing black smashed their way into the jewelry store with a glass breaker.

Officers said the pair were seen arriving in a white, newer BMW X3 vehicle with the license plate concealed.

Detectives Investigating Jewelry Store Burglaryhttps://t.co/fhRfB8B2Tn pic.twitter.com/DHNYJ0VEc8 — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) December 2, 2021

The robbery, which triggered a burglar alarm, alerted the store owner.

“At that moment when I got to the store, I noticed there was approximately (a) half dozen police cars and broken glass on the sidewalk from the front door,” said Stephen Lumpkin, the shop’s owner.

Lumpkin said the duo made off with valuables in roughly two minutes.

“Unfortunately, they got a bin in the back room that was hidden. They did find it, (a) 20 year accumulation of sterling silver purchased over the years,” he said. “ ... When I saw what was gone, my heart sunk for a minute. I knew that was a lot of silver.”

He said the robbery has prompted him to install more security measures after surveying the extent of the damage and loss.

“The sterling silver is not real expensive, but due to the weight of that bin, there could easily be between $8,000 to $12,000 worth of sterling silver,” Lumpkin said.

Detectives urge anyone with information on this robbery to contact Titusville Police Department by calling 321-264-7800 or to contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS, where callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.