2 sought after glass breaker used in Titusville jewelry store heist

Police release video of culprits at Stephen’s Jewelers

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Titusville police search for two in connection with a jewelry store heist. (Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for a pair of burglars used a glass breaker to enter a jewelry store and stole several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at Stephen’s Jewelers at 2825 Garden Street.

Police on Thursday released surveillance video that shows two culprits wearing masks, gloves and all black clothing approaching the store.

After the theft, they drove off in a white BMW X3 and possibly headed west on Garden Street toward Interstate 95, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321=264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

