Mailbox Money nonprofit sings carols, gives gifts to unsuspecting homeowners

The non-profit Mailbox Money met at an Apopka neighborhood with a truck full of gifts Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

APOPKA, Fla. – A Central Florida nonprofit is spreading holiday cheer through random acts of kindness. Members went door to door to sing Christmas carols and passed out free gifts to unsuspecting homeowners.

The nonprofit Mailbox Money met at an Apopka neighborhood Saturday morning with a truck full of gifts. Dozens of members walked door to door to sing carols and give out gifts.

[TRENDING: Man chasing students with knife at Florida Tech shot, killed by officers, police say | Michigan shooting suspect’s parents captured after son charged, each given $500K bond | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The organization’s founder, Joe Ferrer, said their mission is to spread random acts of kindness.

“We’re an organization where people give to monthly, and we continue to do random acts of kindness all year long,” Ferrer said.

The group knocked on doors. Those who answered were greeted with members singing Christmas songs and had the opportunity to select a gift.

Ferrer said they perform these random acts of kindness through member’s monthly $10.47 donations. This holiday season he said they’re doubling how much they’re giving away compared to last year. He said they have more than $6,000 in gifts to pass out.

Ferrer said it may be the season of giving, but this is something they do all year long.

“We’re giving through random acts of kindness from January to December all year long,” he said.

The people on the other side of the random acts said they were thankful.

Ferrer hopes this will have a lasting impact and continue to spread kindness.

Ad

“What we want to be able to do is just show people kindness is alive and what we’re trying to do is start a kindness revolution,” he said.

Click here for more information on Mailbox Money.