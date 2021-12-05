LYNX to make December service changes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Systemwide changes are coming soon to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority’s LYNX bus service.

Here are the adjustments LYNX plans to make on Sunday, Dec. 12. Click the links below to visit the LYNX website and learn more about each new development:

New routes

Link 312 , Disney Direct / Ocoee (Orange County), operating from West Oaks Mall SuperStop to Disney Springs

Discontinued routes

Link 58 , Shingle Creek (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 38 extension

Link 63 , LYMMO Orange Line - North Quarter (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 61 extension

Link 305 , Disney Direct / Metrowest / All-Star Resorts (Orange County), to be replaced by Links 301, 304 and Disney Transportation

Link 313 , Bumby Avenue / Winter Park (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 6 extension from Colonial Plaza SuperStop to Winter Park

Adjusted routes, schedules