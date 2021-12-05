LYNX to make December service changes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Systemwide changes are coming soon to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority’s LYNX bus service.
Here are the adjustments LYNX plans to make on Sunday, Dec. 12. Click the links below to visit the LYNX website and learn more about each new development:
New routes
- Link 312, Disney Direct / Ocoee (Orange County), operating from West Oaks Mall SuperStop to Disney Springs
Discontinued routes
- Link 58, Shingle Creek (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 38 extension
- Link 63, LYMMO Orange Line - North Quarter (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 61 extension
- Link 305, Disney Direct / Metrowest / All-Star Resorts (Orange County), to be replaced by Links 301, 304 and Disney Transportation
- Link 313, Bumby Avenue / Winter Park (Orange County), to be replaced by Link 6 extension from Colonial Plaza SuperStop to Winter Park
Adjusted routes, schedules
- 3, Lake Margaret Drive (Orange County)
- 6, Dixie Belle Drive (Orange County)
- 8, West Oak Ridge Road / International Drive (Orange County)
- 11, South Orange Ave. / Orlando International Airport (Orange County)
- 20, Malibu Street/Pine Hills / Washington Shores (Orange County)
- 21, Raleigh Street / Kirkman Road / Universal Orlando (Orange County)
- 36, Lake Richmond (Orange County)
- 37, Pine Hills / Florida Mall (Orange County)
- 38, Downtown Orlando / I-Drive Express (Orange County)
- 40, Americana Boulevard / Universal Orlando (Orange County)
- 42, International Drive / Orlando International Airport (Orange County)
- 44, Hiawassee Road / Zellwood/Apopka (Orange County)
- 48, West Colonial Drive / Powers Drive (Orange County)
- 49, West Colonial Drive / Pine Hills Road (Orange County)
- 50, Downtown Orlando / Magic Kingdom Express (Orange County)
- 60, LYMMO Orange Line (Orange County)
- 61, LYMMO Lime Line (Orange County)
- 102, Orange Avenue / South 17-92 (Orange County / Seminole County)
- 105, West Colonial Drive (Orange County)
- 106, North U.S. 441 / Apopka (Orange County / Seminole County)
- 107, U.S. 441 / Florida Mall (Orange County)
- 108, South U.S. 441 / Kissimmee (Orange County/Osceola County)
- 125, Silver Star Road (Orange County)
- 300, Downtown Orlando/Hotel Plaza (Orange County)
- 301, Disney Direct / Pine Hills / Animal Kingdom (Orange County)
- 302, Disney Direct / Rosemont / Magic Kingdom (Orange County)
- 303, Disney Direct / Washington Shores / Hollywood Studios (Orange County)
- 304, Disney Direct / Rio Grande / Vistana Resort (Orange County)
- 306, Disney Direct / Poinciana / Disney Springs (Orange County / Osceola County)
- 319, Richmond Heights (Orange County)
- 434, State Road 434 (Orange County / Seminole County)
- 443, Winter Park / Pine Hills (Orange County)
- 436S, SR 436 / Fern Park / Orlando International Airport (Orange County / Seminole County)
- 436N, SR 436 / Fern Park / Apopka (Orange County / Seminole County)
- NeighborLink 652, Maitland (Orange County)