Orlando police seeking suspect after man hospitalized in shooting

The Orlando Police Department is seeking a suspect after a shooting that hospitalized a man on Sunday.

Police said a 30-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the parking lot of the Stella West Apartments.

The man was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is currently in surgery, police said.

The suspect was last seen on foot and has not been located, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crimeline or the Orlando Police Department.