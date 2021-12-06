Orlando’s 5th district hosts holiday toy drive to benefit at-risk youth

ORLANDO, Fla. – Athlete Connections Foundation, in partnership with commissioner Regina Hill and the city of Orlando, is hosting its second annual holiday toy drive to support at-risk youth residing in Orlando’s Fifth District on Dec. 15, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to bring a new and unwrapped gift of no less than $20 for children ages 5 to 15.

Former University of Florida All-American and Hall of Fame inductee Dan Cross, who founded the toy drive, promises to create everlasting Christmas memories during the event, the release reads.

“My hope is to have an impact on families in District 5 and continuing providing support,” Cross said in a statement.

The event will take place at the Citrus Club at 255 S. Orange Ave. on the 18th floor from 5:30 to 8 p.m, according to the release.

Attendees are encouraged to come in business casual attire for the event featuring cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.

Tickets to the event cost $20 per person.

Those interested in donating or attending can RSVP by Dec. 13 by clicking here.