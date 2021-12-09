ICON Park, Salvation Army team up for 4th annual Donation Rotation

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is wheeling in the holiday season with The Salvation Army’s fourth annual Donation Rotation, according to an official release.

Salvation Army Captain Ken Chapman will be riding The Wheel, a fixture in ICON Park set to sparkle with red and white lights in honor of the organization, while collecting donations from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Chapman is set to raise funds for the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides support for families in need, homeless children and vulnerable seniors, a release reads.

ICON Park also plans to “donate a dollar for every ticket that it sells on Dec. 10 to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program,” officials said.

“The Salvation Army team does very important work all year long to support our community,” Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Since this event began four years ago, it has raised more than $150,000 to help those who need it the most. We’re proud to continue this tradition and will be cheering the captain on during his ride.”

The company will also donate the admission fee paid by guests who embark on the 20-minute ride with Chapman.

Social media influencers are joining Chapman from 5 to 7 p.m. to “TikTok Around the Clock” and give guests the chance to participate in Instagram and TikTok videos, which reaches audiences of over 30 million.

“Part of these funds will be used too for our capital improvements. Our shelters haven’t been renovated since the 70s and we are trying to gather the funds and the resources to do that so we can better serve our community in a bigger capacity and a much more safer environment,” Chapman said.

Chapman said in the last three years, $156,000 has been raised for this effort and he hopes Friday’s event makes well over $200,000.

News 6 is also teaming up with The Salvation Army for the annual Angel Tree program to help children and seniors in need. Unwrapped gifts for the program should be returned by Friday.

To learn more about how to adopt an Angel, click here.