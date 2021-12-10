Blue Origin launches Michael Strahan, 5 others to edge of space

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying TV celebrity and former NFL football great Michael Strahan along with other passengers from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Joining Strahan on the short space flight are Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

VAN HORN, Tx. – Blue Origin successfully launched its latest passenger spaceflight on Saturday.

The space tourists included TV celebrity and former football star Michael Strahan, who is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

[TRENDING: Florida man used flamethrower to settle parking dispute, police say | Man wins $1 million from scratch-off game at Wawa in Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The space tourists include TV celebrity and former football star Michael Strahan, who is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Ad

Joining him on the short hop was Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. The company hasn’t disclosed the price.

The New Shepard flights reach more than 62 miles above Earth’s surface, but they’re quick. The rocket only leaves the ground for about 10 minutes.

This marks the third passenger flight for the New Shephard rocket. The second flight with space tourists included William Shatner, and the first took off with Jeff Bezos on board.

Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record — set by Wally Funk on a similar jaunt aboard a Bezos spaceship in July — by eight years. The flight included about three minutes of weightlessness and a view of the curvature of the Earth.