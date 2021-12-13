Woman falls from Carnival cruise ship

LONG BEACH, Ca. – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a woman who fell from a Carnival cruise ship over the weekend.

Officials say the woman fell from the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning while the ship was near Ensenada, Mexico.

Search crews from both the United States and Mexico searched for the woman for 31 hours over the weekend, but called off the search on Sunday.

The Carnival Miracle left Long Beach, California, on Thursday and returned to port Sunday.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The FBI is now investigating what led to the woman’s fall and if anyone was responsible.

According to the company’s website, the Carnival Miracle can hold more than 2,100 passengers and over 900 crew members.