Christmas meets Halloween in ‘creepy’ Central Florida maze

GROVELAND, Fla. – A nightmare come true: Christmas and Halloween join forces in a “creepy” maze running for its final weekend for the season.

“Catherine’s Nightmare Maze” will take place at Lake Catherine Farms Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Catherine’s Nightmare comes to life! Her Haunted Halloween creatures are taking over Christmas on the farm. Navigate through the dark, creepy maze to find your way to Christmas Land. Do you dare to enter?” the event’s website reads.

Visitors can enjoy live music, yard games and free photo opportunities with decorations at the farm.

Along with the maze, there will be food trucks available on site and Ava Grace’s Country Store at the farm will be open and serving ”our famous blueberry ice cream, drinks, fresh-baked snacks and smores packages.”

Tickets are available online at $12 each for admission and they are offered at 30-minute intervals, according to organizers.

Click here to purchase tickets for Friday or Saturday.