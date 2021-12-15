‘Just hang up!’ Volusia sheriff’s office warns against phone scams

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office warned the community on Wednesday to stay vigilant after a woman lost $3,500 in a phone scam over the weekend.

In a tweet, officials said the woman was contacted by a phone scammer who posed as a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office and convinced her to buy gift cards to resolve a criminal matter on her brother’s behalf.

Deputies said that they would never call and demand money.

“Don’t fall for the scare tactics - just hang up!” the tweet said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office offers an online reporting tool as a convenient way to either report or learn more about reporting specific non-emergencies, such as harassing phone calls or identify theft. Find it here.