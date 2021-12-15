Multiple homes struck by gunfire in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Multiple Orlando homes were struck by gunfire Tuesday night after a person allegedly fired shots from a vehicle, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Investigators responded to the 4000 block of Booker Street after witnesses informed them of shots fired in the area.

Officers said they received calls about a person intentionally shooting at a home from a vehicle.

According to police, two other homes along the same block were also struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported, investigators said in a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.