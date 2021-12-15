Driver crashes into Orlando home after medical episode, police say

A driver crashed into an Orlando home on Tuesday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police reported no injuries after a car crashed into a house in Orlando on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at the 6200 block of Sandcrest Circle.

Police said the driver suffered a medical episode before losing control of her vehicle and smashing into the building.

The woman was then driven to the hospital by an acquaintance to receive treatment for the medical episode leading up to the crash, police said.

According to officers, there were no injuries as a result of the crash.