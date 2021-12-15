65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Driver crashes into Orlando home after medical episode, police say

No injuries were reported as a result of crash, officers say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Crash
A driver crashed into an Orlando home on Tuesday night. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police reported no injuries after a car crashed into a house in Orlando on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at the 6200 block of Sandcrest Circle.

[TRENDING: 3 residents of The Villages arrested for casting multiple votes in 2020 election | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert ticketsBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the driver suffered a medical episode before losing control of her vehicle and smashing into the building.

The woman was then driven to the hospital by an acquaintance to receive treatment for the medical episode leading up to the crash, police said.

According to officers, there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email