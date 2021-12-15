Orange County deputies seeking information on November shooting incident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly shot an innocent bystander on Nov. 28, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.
The incident occurred near the Infynit Lounge located on University Boulevard near Dean Road, deputies said in a tweet.
A bystander was hit by a bullet in a nearby parking lot after the shooter fired a gun following an argument, investigators said.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
OCSO needs help identifying a suspect in a shooting on Nov. 28. A man fired a gun following an argument near the Infyniti Bar and Lounge on University Blvd. An innocent bystander was hit by a bullet. If you have information, please contact @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/oiwKOT7eWm— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 14, 2021