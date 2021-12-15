Orange County deputies seeking information on November shooting incident

Orange County deputies are looking to identify a man allegedly involved in a Nov. 28 shooting.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly shot an innocent bystander on Nov. 28, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred near the Infynit Lounge located on University Boulevard near Dean Road, deputies said in a tweet.

A bystander was hit by a bullet in a nearby parking lot after the shooter fired a gun following an argument, investigators said.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.