Man shot near Infiniti Lounge in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot Sunday night in the parking lot of an auto parts store in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Advance Auto Parts at 10060 University Blvd. near Dean Road.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man, in his 30s, was shot by another man. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies said they learned the suspected shooter was involved in a shooting at the nearby Infiniti Lounge.

The assailant fled the scene before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details have been released.