Teen shot during fight at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen was shot Sunday night at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. at the Lake Weston Apartments on Lake Weston Drive near State Road 434 and West Kennedy Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the apartments and found a teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

According to sheriff’s officials, witnesses said there was an altercation between at least two people -- a juvenile and an adult -- when shots were fired while a group was gathered around.

Deputies said everyone left the area before they arrived.

No other details have been released.