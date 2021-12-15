Shop Oviedo Day offers local deals, encourages supporting small businesses

OVIEDO, Fla. – A new shopping holiday is kicking off at the Oviedo Mall this weekend, encouraging shoppers to support local.

Shop Oviedo Day will be taking place all day Saturday at the mall where 40 local businesses call home, according to officials.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of Oviedo,” Josh Gunderson, marketing director for the Oviedo Mall, said in a release. “These businesses not only provide jobs, but they also bring a vitality and life to our community. The creativity and spirit these business owners bring is part of what makes Oviedo a wonderful place to live and the shops you find here at the mall are a shining example of that.”

The new holiday will take place during the returning Oviedo Mall holiday pop-up event featuring local artists and crafters from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During Shop Oviedo Day, several new stores will be celebrating their grand openings, including clothing boutiques.

There will be free activities, giveaways and deals offered throughout the day. Click here to learn more.