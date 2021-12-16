Bao bun restaurant King Bao opening new location in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – King Bao is planning to open its third location, setting up shop along Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park.

The new Winter Park location is set to open up at 1881 W. Fairbanks Ave, according to the restaurant’s Instagram page. The owner, chef Vic Nguyen, said that he hopes to have the new location open in mid-January.

Nguyen added that the business plans to begin hiring for the new location in early January and that the restaurant will need 10 to 15 employees.

Nguyen opened the Mills 50 location in 2016, according to the company’s website.

The other two locations of King Bao are at 710 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando’s Mills 50 District and 11768 E. Colonial Drive, not far from the campus of the University of Central Florida.

The restaurant focuses on selling bao buns — a steamed bread that is filled with meat and vegetables that looks similar to a taco. The dish is a popular street food in parts of Asia.

The new Winter Park location used to be home to the second location of Bad As’s Sandwich, which closed up shop in October.

