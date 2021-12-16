Video shows man attack Volusia deputies during arrest, sheriff’s office says

DeLAND, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Thursday which investigators say shows a man attacking deputies as they were trying to arrest him.

Investigators said they were called to a home on Center Street in DeLand Sunday after William Palanco, 35, turned up at the home to confront his estranged wife about whether she was seeing another man.

Deputies said the woman told Palanco to leave, but he would not. The woman then attempted to leave but told deputies that Palanco grabbed her arm and took her purse, records show.

Investigators said the woman called out to a neighbor to call 911 and then locked herself in her car. She was unable to drive off because Palanco’s car was blocking her in, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they said they asked Palanco to sit down and calm himself. They claim he threatened to fight the deputies several times before he eventually sat down.

After getting a handle on the situation, deputies told Palanco he was under arrest. In the video, Palanco can be heard saying “I didn’t do (expletive),” before a struggle ensued.

In the video, Palanco can be seen wrestling with deputies before he is taken to the ground and eventually placed in handcuffs.

One of the deputies can be heard telling the other deputies, “Hey, get him on his side, hold him there, make sure he can (expletive) breathe.”

Records show one of the deputies suffered an injury to his arm that required examination to ensure it wasn’t broken.

Palanco faces charges of trespassing, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Victims of domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, available 24 hours a day, at 800-799-7233. In Central Florida, the Harbor House offers a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.