80º

LIVE

Local News

Developer wants to build apartments on former Parliament House site in Orlando

More than 300 units proposed for former LGBTQ gathering spot

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Parliament House, Boomtown
Longtime Parliament House resort was demolished in January, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – A developer wants to build apartments on the land that once housed the iconic Parliament House along North Orange Blossom Trail.

Pinnacle Communities recently submitted plans to the City of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housingBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The plans call for multi-level apartments consisting of more than 300 units.

Renderings from Pinnacle Communities show the apartments proposed for the former Parliament House site in Orlando. (Courtesy: City of Orlando) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the plans, some of the units would line Rock Lake, which sits to the west of Orange Blossom Trail.

The plans show the complex would take up the land that Parliament House used to sit on, as well as the parking lot and adjoining parking lot to the south.

This map shows where Pinnacle Communities wants to build apartments on the former site of the Parliament House in Orlando. (Courtesy: City of Orlando) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Parliament House – a popular gathering spot for the area’s LGBTQ community and its allies – was torn down earlier this year.

Crews are currently working to reopen the dance club at a location on South Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

The City of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board meets at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to take up the issue.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter