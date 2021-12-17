Developer wants to build apartments on former Parliament House site in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A developer wants to build apartments on the land that once housed the iconic Parliament House along North Orange Blossom Trail.

Pinnacle Communities recently submitted plans to the City of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board.

The plans call for multi-level apartments consisting of more than 300 units.

Renderings from Pinnacle Communities show the apartments proposed for the former Parliament House site in Orlando. (Courtesy: City of Orlando) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the plans, some of the units would line Rock Lake, which sits to the west of Orange Blossom Trail.

The plans show the complex would take up the land that Parliament House used to sit on, as well as the parking lot and adjoining parking lot to the south.

This map shows where Pinnacle Communities wants to build apartments on the former site of the Parliament House in Orlando. (Courtesy: City of Orlando) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Parliament House – a popular gathering spot for the area’s LGBTQ community and its allies – was torn down earlier this year.

Crews are currently working to reopen the dance club at a location on South Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

The City of Orlando’s Municipal Planning Board meets at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to take up the issue.