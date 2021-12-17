80º

LIVE

Local News

Pipe bomb found, safely removed from Palm Bay Walmart parking lot

Bomb squad safely disposed of pipe bomb, police say

Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County
Image courtesy of Florida Today.

A pipe bomb was recovered from the Malabar Road Walmart in Palm Bay Friday morning, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

A maintenance worker going over the parking lot spotted the pipe bomb just after 8 a.m. when he called it into Palm Bay Police Department.

Lt. Jeff Spears with PBPD confirmed that the item was a pipe bomb and that nobody was injured. An investigation remains ongoing.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad personnel were also at the scene. Bomb squad personnel were able to safely remove and dispose of the pipe bomb.

No further details were immediately available.

Update | 12:00pm: The device has been removed and disposed of safely. The area is now clear. Thank you all for your...

Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Friday, December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 Florida Today

RELATED STORIES