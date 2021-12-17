Pipe bomb found, safely removed from Palm Bay Walmart parking lot

A pipe bomb was recovered from the Malabar Road Walmart in Palm Bay Friday morning, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

A maintenance worker going over the parking lot spotted the pipe bomb just after 8 a.m. when he called it into Palm Bay Police Department.

Lt. Jeff Spears with PBPD confirmed that the item was a pipe bomb and that nobody was injured. An investigation remains ongoing.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad personnel were also at the scene. Bomb squad personnel were able to safely remove and dispose of the pipe bomb.

No further details were immediately available.