2 attacked, robbed while staying with friend in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Two men were attacked and robbed while visiting a friend in Palm Bay over the weekend, according to the police department.

Police said two men were visiting from California and staying with 19-year-old Malikhi Caldwell, who has been friends with one of the men for a few years, off Salina Street, according to an affidavit.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The two men were asked by Caldwell to stay behind at his home Sunday while he left to get marijuana, the department said. While Caldwell was gone, the department said four men came into the residence and hit the two men in the head, taking them into separate rooms. The two men told police hoods were placed over their heads and their arms and feet were ziptied, according to an affidavit.

Officers said the men were “ordered at gun point” to give cellphones, cash, jewelry and account login information. Police later learned a French bulldog was also stolen from one of the victims.

Ad

Caldwell’s friend was placed into a vehicle outside the residence and the other man was still inside the home when he told police Caldwell came into the home and began helping the four men by “demanding account and password information.”

Once the other man was taken to the car, police said the two men were driven near Palisades Drive and San Filippo where they were dropped off. They then flagged down a car to call 911, according to officers.

Caldwell is facing multiple charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and aggravated battery and assault.