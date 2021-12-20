Suspicious package investigation closes area of International Drive for 1 hour, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation of a suspicious package had an area of International Drive shut down for about an hour Monday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said it responded to the 6500 block of International Drive and officers met with someone who had a package before 9:50 a.m.

International Drive between Carrier Drive and Universal Boulevard was shut down as the Orlando Fire Department Bomb Squad investigated the package, according to police.

Officials said the person was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, though it is not related to the package.

The area was cleared around 10:45 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.