Fire damages Orlando house containing gun powder, ammo, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire tore through an Orlando house containing gun powder and ammunition Thursday night, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a house on Anchor Way, just off Edgewater Drive, around 9 p.m. Officials said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen and spread through the house, causing part of it to collapse.

Besides the flames, firefighters said there were other concerns.

“The homeowner did advise us about ammunition and gun powder in the house, so those were factors when firefighters arrived,” said Deputy Fire Chief Craig Buckley, of the Orlando Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and firefighters said the person who lived in the home was uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.