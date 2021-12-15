67º

Video shows emergency vehicles at Magic Kingdom following small fire

Fire was quickly extinguished, News 6 found out

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

An emergency vehicle sits in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom following a small fire in the park. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Videos and pictures show emergency vehicles lighting up Magic Kingdom Tuesday night following a small fire.

News 6 has learned that there was a small fire in Magic Kingdom and the flames were quickly put out by fire extinguishers.

Cast members can be seen directing guests away from the area, as seen in a Tweet from News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes.

The Coaster Crew also tweeted this video, where you can hear the sound of sirens and see blazing emergency lights as yellow fire trucks drive down Main Street U.S.A.

More video, captured by Patricia Tolley, shows a crowd of guests watching the scene unfold.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

