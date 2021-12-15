Video shows emergency vehicles at Magic Kingdom following small fire

An emergency vehicle sits in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom following a small fire in the park.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Videos and pictures show emergency vehicles lighting up Magic Kingdom Tuesday night following a small fire.

News 6 has learned that there was a small fire in Magic Kingdom and the flames were quickly put out by fire extinguishers.

Cast members can be seen directing guests away from the area, as seen in a Tweet from News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes.

BREAKING: @WaltDisneyWorld confirms there was a small fire at Magic Kingdom park. Looks to be just near Sleepy Hollow Restaurant. Disney says no on was hurt. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/yMsItSoaK8 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) December 15, 2021

The Coaster Crew also tweeted this video, where you can hear the sound of sirens and see blazing emergency lights as yellow fire trucks drive down Main Street U.S.A.

This is definitely something we have never seen in all our years of visiting The Magic Kingdom... @WDWNT @InsideTheMagic pic.twitter.com/vWR7Cdhzw5 — The Coaster Crew (@Coastercrew) December 14, 2021

More video, captured by Patricia Tolley, shows a crowd of guests watching the scene unfold.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.