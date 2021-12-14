Triumph of the tram: Parking lot transportation set to return to Magic Kingdom before end of 2021

Walt Disney World parking lot trams could return as soon as Dec. 18.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World reopened its Central Florida theme parks in July 2020 after closing for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

But one thing still hasn’t returned—tram transportation.

[TRENDING: 3 residents of The Villages arrested for casting multiple votes in 2020 election | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been forced to hoof it from the large parking lots to the entrance gates. Now after 17 months, things are changing.

Walt Disney World trams to the parking lots of parks have been closed since 2020, when the pandemic began. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Disney announced on social media earlier this month that its trams would return to Magic Kingdom before the end of the month and other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022.

Now we know that date could be as soon as this Saturday.

When visiting Magic Kingdom on Sunday, a cast member told News 6 producer Tiffany Browne that cast members were training and that he believed they would be available to guests starting Saturday, Dec. 18, marking a rollout one full week before Christmas.

Ad

News 6 has reached out to Disney for comment, but has not received a response as of now.