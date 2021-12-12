Electric smoker causes fire at Merritt Island home, firefighters say

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The two occupants of a Merritt Island home escaped uninjured from a house fire that began early Sunday morning because a cooking appliance, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded at 3:25 a.m. to the home on Pine Island Road and said that a half-mile of firehose was needed due to the length of the driveway there.

[TRENDING: Death toll rising after severe tornado outbreak | Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewer area | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

In an update on Twitter, officials said investigators determined the fire was caused by an electric smoker placed too close to the home’s wood siding.

Though the people inside of the home got out safe, the structure itself was left heavily damaged, firefighters said.

Firefighters also uploaded photos from the scene to Twitter:

Two #BCFR firefighters wait for water on the second story of this mornings fire on Pine Island Road in #MerrittIsland. pic.twitter.com/BMvHlNT5yI — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) December 12, 2021

Brevard County Fire Rescue, Merritt Island Volunteer Fire Department and Cocoa Fire Department responded to the scene, officials said.