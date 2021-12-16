Orlando rapper Glokk9 sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

A 19-year-old man was trying to shoot a local rapper known as 9lokkNine when he opened fire at Mall at Millenia Thursday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A known Orlando-area gang member was sentenced to more than seven years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to three weapons charges earlier this year.

Jacquavius Smith, known in rap music circles as Glokk9 or 9lokknin, was arrested last year for possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

An Orange County judge deemed him a danger to society and denied him bond.

In February, Smith was indicted on federal firearms charges.

He pleaded guilty to three counts in July, including possession of an unregistered firearm, using another person’s identity and committing a crime while on pretrial release.

According to court documents, Smith will serve 87 months in a federal prison, three years of supervised release and drug treatment.

He was also ordered to pay $10,416 in restitution.

Smith still faces racketeering charges in state court, where his trial is slated to begin in March 2022.

He also faces charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators allege the rapper fired a gun into an Orlando home in July. A woman told detectives she was inside with her children at the time. No one was injured. Investigators said that Smith was targeting another rapper, with a witness telling detectives, “9IokkNine wants to be the only rapper coming from Orlando.”

Several months after the shooting, Orange County deputies said Smith was the target of a shooting between a rival gang outside the food court at the Mall at Millenia on Oct. 8, 2020.