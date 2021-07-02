WATCH LIVE: Florida law enforcement leaders detail 9-month gang investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday, detailing a nine-month investigation by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation into gangs operating within Orange County.

Sheriff John Mina will be joined by MBI Director Ron Stucker, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Orlando police Deputy Chief Jose Velez and representatives from the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No further details have been released about the news conference, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

