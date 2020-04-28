Parents of slain Ocoee football player search for answers

The parents of an Ocoee teen killed in a shooting over the weekend, that left three others hurt, are pleading for justice and answers.

Dexter Rentz Jr., 18, a graduating senior from Ocoee High School, was heading to the University of Louisville this fall to play football. His family said he loved football and will forever be missed.

“He was a legend. He was everything,” the victim’s mother Salisa Sinclair said. “They took a part of me, a lot of me. It’s gone.”

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, announced Monday evening that he would pay for the promising athletes entire funeral.

“He did contact us, and he contributed, and we’re very thankful for that,” Dexter Rentz Sr said.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Orlando’s Carver Shores community on Elease Street. Family members said it happened hours after Dexter attended a funeral for a friend.

The teen’s father said he wants answers.

"Anybody want to speak up or whatever. We’re seeking justice for our boy and we’re going to have justice," said Dexter Rentz Sr.

He said his son had so much promise and was on the right track. He said his son was respected by many and a mentor for many of his peers and kids in the community.

“They took a beautiful human being from the world, man. He was going to impact a lot of people. As you can see, he had already did that - even in his death,” said Dexter Rentz Sr.

Orlando Police said they’re still following all leads in the case. They have not released a clear motive or any information on a suspect.

Dexter’s family said they don’t believe he was the intended target. Police have said the shooting was not random, but said they don’t know who the intended target was.

"He was a bright kid with a promising future, and we just got robbed of our son," said Dexter Rentz Sr.

Funeral plans are still being finalized.

Anyone with information about the case or can help make an arrest is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPSand could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.