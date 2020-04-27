Family of Ocoee High School football star killed in shooting pleads for answers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of an Ocoee High School football star shot and killed over the weekend are pleading for answers.

Dexter Rentz, 18, was a graduating senior and heading to the University of Louisville in a few weeks on a football scholarship.

Rentz’ great aunt told News 6 the loss of her nephew hurts and she wants answers.

“To have a love one taken out by gunshots and being murdered, that’s not a good feeling,” Deborah Sinclair said. “Why? That’s my question. Why would you do that to my innocent nephew?”

Ocoee High School senior shot dead overnight (Photo: Homer Salcedo)

Rentz died Saturday night in a shooting that left three others injured, including one in critical condition, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Sinclair said she doesn’t believe Rentz was the intended target.

Orlando police haven’t yet said who was the intended target, but told News 6 the shooting was not random.

His great aunt said Rentz was a role model to many children.

“He was a good brother to his sisters and brothers and overall, all of the children in the family looked up to him,” Sinclair said.

Coach Zephrin Scott told News 6 he trained Dexter as his wide receiver coach at Ocoee High and acted as a mentor to him.

“When he stepped on this field, you knew. It was an angel on this field. He was a light on this field,” Scott said.

Scott said Rentz was a star player who had a bright future. He said Rentz was excited about becoming a Louisville Cardinal.

If you can help make an arrest in the case, authorities ask that you call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward.