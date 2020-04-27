Shooting victim found dead in Orlando hotel room

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was found shot to death late Sunday at an Orlando hotel, according to police.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at SpringHill Suites at 828 Hazeltine National Drive near Orlando International Airport.

Orlando police said officers were called to the hotel and found the victim dead inside a hotel room.

Investigators said there’s no information about the shooter, but there are indications the victim and the shooter knew each other.

No other details have been released.