Woman, 18, charged in shooting death of 17-year-old boy at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a hotel in Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said Sophia Miller was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence Monday in the death of Jamal Gabriel Alli, who was fatally shot around 11 p.m. Sunday at SpringHill Suites at 828 Hazeltine National Drive near Orlando International Airport.

Orlando police said officers were called to the hotel and found Alli shot in the head. Fire officials pronounced Alli dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, an investigation determined that two women had been in the room with Alli. Initially, the women said Alli had accidentally shot himself, according to police.

After more interviews, however, police said “it became clear that the victim was shot by one of two females.”

The women were detained and Alli’s death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. It’s unclear whether Miller was one of the two women already in custody or if anyone else will face charges in Alli’s death.

Detectives said it’s not believed the shooting is related to two other shootings in Orlando over the weekend that left two other teens dead.

No other details have been released.