Surfing Santas hit waves again after going virtual due to COVID pandemic

In this handout photo from the Florida Surf Museum on Florida's Space Coast shows a man dressed in a Santa Claus costume surfing Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (Florida Surf Museum on Florida's Space Coast via AP)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Before bringing those on the nice list their gifts for Christmas, Santa(s) will be riding the waves of Cocoa Beach to celebrate the holidays.

Surfing Santas will once again return to Cocoa Beach on Friday, Dec. 24, after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past decade, Surfing Santas has grown into one of the most unique and fun-filled charity events the world has ever seen. This congregation of costumed kahunas has grown to record-breaking numbers with over 800 Surfing Santas and nearly 10,000 spectators,” the event’s website reads.

The Surfing Santas event benefits The Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life, according to the event’s website.

In addition to the surfing, there will also be a costume contest for the following categories: infants 0-3 years old, children from 4-15 years old, groups of two people or more, men 16 years and older and women 16 years and older. The winners will receive a gift package and a two-night hotel stay in Port Canaveral.

Space Coast-themed shirts that feature Santa in Space will be sold at the event as well as available for online purchase.