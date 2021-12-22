Orange County drive-thru COVID-19 test site to reopen next week as demand increases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Health Services announced on Wednesday the Econ Soccer Complex will reopen for drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting next week.

The site will resume testing on Monday, Dec. 27, a decision that comes as COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the omicron variant continue to rise in Central Florida. Barnett Park has been serving as a test site and has reached capacity every day for the last week.

Ad

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly report released Friday, cases more than doubled from the week before — reporting 29,568 new cases compared to 13,530 reported on Dec. 9. The positivity rate also more than doubled from 2.6% to 5.4%.

According to officials, the site will be open for testing only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, with the exception of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Both PCR and rapid antigen nasal tests are free and available at this site. While county officials do ask those with medical insurance to bring their cards, they ensure uninsured patients will still be tested.

Ad

Health professionals can test up to four people per car at the exclusively drive-thru site, county officials said in a news release.

For more information, please click here.