‘She’s literally a life-saver:’ TSA agent saves 2-month-old boy not breathing

NEWARK, N.J. – A Newark Transportation Security Administration agent jumped into action to save a baby’s life, according to a release from the TSA Thursday.

Cecilia Morales, a recent hire at Newark Liberty International with 10 years of emergency medical technician training under her belt, acted quickly when she heard people screaming for help in line for airport security, the release read.

A mother had just tried to pick up her 2-month-old son from his car seat carrier when she realized he wasn’t breathing, officials said. Morales, who had begun shouting instructions at the distressed mom, came to a quick realization.

Cecilia Morales was hired at Newark Liberty International as a TSA agent in October 2021. (TSA EWR)

“I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Morales said in a release. “I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him.”

When she draped him over her arm, face down and patted his back the first time, there was no response, officials said. But Morales kept trying and her continued efforts paid off.

According to officials, Morales said while she’s performed the Heimlich on adults and children, this was her first time saving an infant’s life.

“I saw the video afterward,” Morales said. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”

The mother, stunned by what just unraveled in front of her, was too nervous to hold her son through security, so Morales carried the boy through the metal director and waited for the arrival of the pediatric EMT on the other side, the release shows.

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a lifesaver,” New Jersey Federal Security Director Thomas Carter said in a release. “Officer Morales’ quick reaction and actions helped ensure this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”

