Traveling for the holidays? Here’s how Christmas Eve flights may be impacted

More than 100 Delta and United flights have been canceled on Christmas Eve due to the rise in omicron cases, the airlines announced Thursday.

So far, Delta Airlines has canceled around 90 flights intended to depart on Dec. 24 while United Airlines has canceled nearly 120 flights.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines representative said in an email Thursday night. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

Delta and United have announced more than 200 cancellations due mostly to COVID related staffing issues.



It comes as the omicron variant is rapidly spreading nationwide.



The same day, a Delta Airlines representative issued the following statement to News 6:

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources—including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying—before canceling around 90 flights for Friday. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

German airline Lufthansa also canceled a dozen transatlantic flights over the holiday period because of a massive rise in pilots taking sick leave.

At Orlando International Airport, a handful of flights have been disrupted so far. The airport is expecting nearly 130,000 passengers for Christmas Eve alone. It’s actually one of the lighter holiday travel days.

Earlier this month, airport officials said more than 2.6 million passengers are expected to travel through the gates during their 19-day travel period, which runs from Dec. 17-Jan. 4.

Cancellations have the potential to snowball as the days get busier.

If you’re heading to MCO, be sure to give yourself extra time and check your flight status through the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority website.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.