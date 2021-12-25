22-year-old Orlando motorcyclist dies in wreck

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver made a left turn directly into the path of a motorcyclist, killing the 22-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place at 5:35 p.m. Friday in Orange County, at Narcoossee Road and Sanctuary Crossing Road, according to a report from the FHP.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver of the car, a 2019 Kia Optima, is 64 years old and from Apopka.

He was traveling south on Narcoossee Road, with the motorcyclist heading north on Narcoossee, when the Optima driver made a left turn to go east on Sanctuary Crossing. That’s when he turned into the path of the Yamaha motorcycle, troopers said.

The front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the car. The victim, who lives in Orlando, died at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

The Optima driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.