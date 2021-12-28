Man shot in Titusville, suspect search underway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Titusville, according to police.
Titusville police said officers responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of 3rd avenue around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday
Police said suspect or suspects have not been found.
Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released at a later time.