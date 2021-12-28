‘She’ll never be forgotten:’ Friends to honor Indian Harbour Beach officer

Officer Madison Merritt, of the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department, was killed in a crash on Monday morning.

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – To those who knew her as an officer, to those who knew her as a biker and to those who knew her as a friend, Racheal Field says there is no forgetting Madison Merritt.

‘’If I had just one more time to speak to her, I would tell her that she’ll never be forgotten,’’ Field said about the Indian Harbour Beach police officer.

Field said the 24-year-old officer was like a sister and was a joy to be around when they got together for motorcycle rides.

Merritt’s brothers and sisters in blue identified the officer as the off-duty motorcycle rider state troopers said crashed on the Pineda Causeway.

It was 2:40 a.m. Monday and Highway Patrol said Merritt was with a group of bikers when she crashed her bike into a concrete wall.

Why Merritt crashed is still being investigated.

‘’We loved her and we will always love her forever,’’ Field said.

That love continues Tuesday night with a bike ride in Merritt’s honor.

Field said motorcyclists will hold a moment of silence for Merritt and later eulogize their friend at a Taco Tuesday dinner.

Field said Merritt loved riding as much as police said she loved serving the public.

‘’It was her way to sort of escape and unwind from the hardships of being an officer,’’ Field said.

Field said Merritt graduated from the Eastern Florida State College police academy and, earlier, Merritt Island High School.

The Indian Harbour Beach Police Department said it will share the funeral arrangements for Merritt once they’ve been made.