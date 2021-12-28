Volusia County stresses testing as COVID-19 cases rise

Daytona International Speedway is one of the locations where COVID-19 testing is currently happening in Volusia County.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County, like other Central Florida counties, is also seeing COVID-19 cases surge and the county is reminding residents to take advantage of testing and vaccine services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the county saw 974 cases in the last seven days, an increase of 230%. The county says there were 300 new positive cases from Dec. 10 to 16.

The percent positivity rate through Dec. 25 was 11.77%. Hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

The vaccination rate is hovering at 64%.

Testing sites are available at several locations throughout the county.

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has testing at two sites:

Daytona Beach, 1845 Holsonback Drive

Orange City, 775 Harley Strickland Blvd. Suite 110

Testing is by appointment only for people with symptoms and those who have been exposed to COVID-19. To make an appointment, call 386-274-0500.

Family Health Source is also offering COVID-19 testing. These are the locations:

DeLand – 1205 S. Woodland Blvd.

Daytona – 801 Beville Rd.

Deltona – 2160 Howland Blvd.

Deltona – 1200 Deltona Blvd.

Pierson – 216 N. Frederick St.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday.

Individuals should call 386-202-6025 to schedule.

Curative is operating a testing site at Daytona International Speedway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are recommended and can be made at curative.com or 888-702-9042; walk-ups will be accommodated.

Nomi Health is operating testing sites in Deltona and in New Smyrna Beach.

Dewey O. Boster Park, 1200 Saxon Blvd., Deltona, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1000 Live Oak St., New Smyrna Beach, Monday through Friday 8 am. to 6 p.m.

Walkups will be accommodated but Nomi Health prefers people make appointments on its website at Nomi Health.com.

More testing site information can be found on the Florida Health COVID-19 website.

The Florida Health Department in Volusia County also offers vaccines at four county offices free of cost. To make an appointment, call 386-274-0500.

421 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City

Vaccine locations can also be found on the Florida Health COVID-19 website.