Fans flock to Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl with few crowd restrictions

The field at Camping World Stadium in Orlando is ready for the Cheez-It Bowl, and so are the fans.

Hours before kickoff between the Clemson Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones, the marching bands for both teams gave fans a spectacle along Park Avenue in Winter Park.

“This is really good. Clemson travels really well. This is gonna be really a good game,” Michael Mullen, president of the Daytona Flagler Beach Clemson Club said.

Karli Fritz, a student at Iowa State University, and her family who lives in Winter Park will also be cheering on their team. “This is my hometown, so I was lucky that they came here,” Fritz said.

King Hickman flew in from Iowa to see his college team play.

“I’m an alumnus, my son’s in the band so we’re here and excited to be here,” Hickman said.

According to the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, there will be about 40,000 fans in the stadium -- many from other states.

“We’re blessed that we play in an outdoor venue. You know we’re not an arena. We’re not in a dome stadium. And so, it’s the open air and so we’re gonna have very few restrictions,” Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports said.

There will be few restrictions for fans but as for staff and working crews, Hogan said they have been vaccinated, and while indoors, they’ll be wearing a mask.

Despite the venue not requiring proof of vaccination or asking fans to mask up, some fans told News 6 they’ll still be careful.

“I mean I made the decision to get vaccinated to get boosted and to still continue to wear a mask because I know that you could still have the breakthrough and things like that,” Shawn Goos said.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to be safe and be cognizant of the other people. I think it’s not just about you but it’s about them as well,” King Hickman said. “I’m sure there’ll be lots of people wearing masks, we’ve got our Iowa state masks with us, so we’ll have ours on during the game.”