Drug house ‘closed,’ 1 arrested in undercover operation, Flagler sheriff says

A picture of a house in Palm Coast where Flagler County deputies said they executed a narcotics search warrant and arrested a man on Dec. 30, 2021.

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Special Investigations Unit within the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday and “closed” a house that he was accused of selling drugs from, according to a news release.

With help from a SWAT team, Flagler deputies executed a narcotics search warrant at the home in Palm Coast following an undercover investigation by the SIU, the release said.

Deputies who searched the home said .22g of a gray powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl was recovered, as well as a digital scale, a “smoking device” with a gray powdery residue inside and a clear plastic bag.

Russell Laster, 49, was arrested at the home and allegedly said that some of the evidence being removed from the property was his, deputies said. Laster was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, the release said. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was held on $5,500 bond, records show.

Sheriff Rick Staly said that if drug dealing is ruining the quality of life in a neighborhood, one can send tips to the sheriff’s office by emailing tips@flaglersheriff.com.

“This just goes to show you that we will continue to shut down illegal drug operations and houses,” Staly said in a statement. “Our SIU and SWAT team did another great job and now he has new accommodations to welcome in the New Year at the Green Roof Inn. If you want to sell or buy illegal drugs in Flagler County, we will find you and we will bring you to jail.”