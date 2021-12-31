Several Florida Tech games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Several Florida Tech games have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced on Thursday.

The following sporting events have been canceled:

Florida Tech women’s basketball vs. Embry-Riddle on Dec. 30

Florida Tech women’s basketball vs. Eckerd on Jan. 2

Florida Tech men’s basketball vs. Embry-Riddle on Dec. 30

The games listed above will not be rescheduled.

School officials said the game cancelations will not have any impact on selection for NCAA Championships, player statistics or coaching records.

This comes as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, the latest daily total showing more than 58,000 positive tests.