UCF vs. Florida State basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

SUNRISE, Fla. – The University of Central Florida vs. Florida State University basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Knights were set to play against the Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.
The game has been ruled a no-contest, according to Florida State University.
Anyone who has questions about ticket refunds can call 305-341-4701.
At the moment, UCF still plans to head to South Florida will attempt to play the game against a different team.