UCF vs. Florida State basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

(John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Central Florida's Darin Green Jr. moves the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The University of Central Florida vs. Florida State University basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Knights were set to play against the Seminoles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Orange Bowl Classic at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

The game has been ruled a no-contest, according to Florida State University.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Anyone who has questions about ticket refunds can call 305-341-4701.

At the moment, UCF still plans to head to South Florida will attempt to play the game against a different team.