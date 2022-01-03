Orange County celebrates Three Kings Day with virtual event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The holidays aren’t quite over in Orange County.

Mayor Jerry Demings, alongside other community leaders, is preparing a program ahead of El Día de Reyes, otherwise known as Three Kings Day or the Epiphany, on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: Cooler weather comes to Central Florida | WATCH: Snow falls in Florida. Yes, you read that correctly | How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The day, which is celebrated by millions of Roman Catholics across Latin America, Spain and the United States, remembers the biblical adoration of baby Jesus by the three wise men.

Foreign dignitaries and leaders will share how the Jan. 6 holiday and “Feast of the Epiphany” is celebrated in their home countries — like leaving grass or hay out for the horse, camel and elephant that carried the wise men — before those in attendance enjoy traditional music, food and festivities.

Dr. Luis Martinez-Fernández, a University of Central Florida professor specializing in Latin American and Caribbean history, will also be in attendance.

The event will be livestreamed starting at 5:15 p.m. on Demings’ Facebook page. For those interested in watching the event live, click here.